Gudbranson (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Gudbranson didn't take part in the morning skate. Columbus brought up defenseman Tim Berni from the minors Monday and have Billy Sweezey as a potential replacement as well.
