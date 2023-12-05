Gudbranson (illness) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Kings, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Gudbranson has chipped in two goals, seven assists, 29 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 21 hits in 26 games this season. If he is not able to play, Andrew Peeke will be in the lineup.
