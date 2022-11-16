Gudbranson (upper body) logged 27:06 of ice time in Columbus' 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Gudbranson missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders because of the injury. Part of the reason Gudbranson was leaned on so heavily Tuesday was because Jake Bean had to exit the game in the second period because of an upper-body injury. Gudbranson might continue to play a significant role if Bean misses games, but Gudbranson isn't likely to make big offensive contributions regardless. He has four assists in 14 games in 2022-23.