Gudbranson scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Gudbranson's first tally as a Blue Jacket came at 10:42 of the first period, and it held up as the game-winner. The 30-year-old defenseman is more renowned for his physical play than his offense, as his career high in points was the 17 he posted in 78 outings last season. He's up to six points, 29 shots on net, 41 hits, 35 blocked, 17 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 21 contests this season. With the Blue Jackets' defense missing a number of key contributors, he should continue to see top-four minutes.