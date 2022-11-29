Gudbranson (undisclosed) will play Monday against Vegas, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson was considered a game-time decision but he'll be fine to dress in his usual top-four role. The big-bodied defenseman is averaging 19:26 of ice time with five assists through 19 games.
