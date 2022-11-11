Gudbranson (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Gudbranson was injured in the second period after crashing awkwardly into the boards. With Zach Werenski (upper body) also leaving the contest, the Blue Jackets will finish Thursday's game with four defensemen. Gudbranson's status should be updated prior to Saturday's road game versus the Islanders.