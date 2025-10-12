Gudbranson is being checked for an upper-body injury after leaving Saturday's game versus the Wild in the third period, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson's status should be updated prior to Monday's game versus the Devils. The 33-year-old blueliner hasn't recorded a point in two appearances so far this season. If he's forced to miss time, Jake Christiansen is available to enter the lineup, though the Blue Jackets may want a right-shot defenseman available to fill the gap.