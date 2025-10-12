Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Leaves with upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudbranson is being checked for an upper-body injury after leaving Saturday's game versus the Wild in the third period, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson's status should be updated prior to Monday's game versus the Devils. The 33-year-old blueliner hasn't recorded a point in two appearances so far this season. If he's forced to miss time, Jake Christiansen is available to enter the lineup, though the Blue Jackets may want a right-shot defenseman available to fill the gap.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Nabs assist in 800th game•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: First point since return•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Returning to action Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Expects to return Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play against New Jersey•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Nearing return•