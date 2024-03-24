Gudbranson scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Gudbranson ended a seven-game point drought with his first-period tally. The defenseman has put together a career year, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time with five goals and 15 assists over 67 appearances. He's added 77 shots on net, 63 PIM, a minus-11 rating, 80 hits and 148 blocked shots. While he often sees bottom-four usage, he's been a sneaky-solid source of depth offense and physicality from the blue line.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Posts pair of assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Available to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Supplies helper against old team•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Eligible to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Suspended one game•