Gudbranson scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gudbranson ended a seven-game point drought with his first-period tally. The defenseman has put together a career year, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time with five goals and 15 assists over 67 appearances. He's added 77 shots on net, 63 PIM, a minus-11 rating, 80 hits and 148 blocked shots. While he often sees bottom-four usage, he's been a sneaky-solid source of depth offense and physicality from the blue line.