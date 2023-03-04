Gudbranson picked up an assist and added six blocked shots, four shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The 31-year-old has been a blocked shot machine lately, recording multiple blocks in nine of the last 11 games and topping out at seven in a win over the Jets on Feb. 16, and on the season he's piled up a career-high 125. Gudbranson was considered overpaid when he signed with Columbus this offseason on a four-year, $16 million deal, but coming out of the trade deadline, the stay-at-home defender is the only veteran voice left on a very young Blue Jackets blue line, and he should see big minutes the rest of the way.