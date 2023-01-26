Gudbranson logged an assist, five blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Gudbranson has picked up helpers in consecutive contests to begin this road trip after going 17 games without a point. The 31-year-old defenseman isn't known for his offense, instead providing a physical playing style on the third pairing. He's at 10 points, 62 shots on net, 86 hits, 93 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 47 appearances.