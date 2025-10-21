default-cbs-image
Gudbranson (lower body) won't play against Dallas on Tuesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Gudbranson has resumed skating, but he will miss his fourth straight game. He hasn't earned a point in two appearances this season while contributing two shots on goal, four hits, one blocked shot and four PIM. Jake Christiansen has been playing due to Gudbranson's absence.

