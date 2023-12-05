Gudbranson (illness) did not take the ice for warmups, indicating he'll be out Tuesday versus the Kings, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Gudbranson was considered a game-time decision earlier Tuesday, but it appears he'll need to sit out one contest. The 31-year-old will be replaced by Andrew Peeke in the lineup. Gudbranson has nine points and 64 blocked shots through 26 games this season.