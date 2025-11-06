Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudbranson (hip) was put on injured reserve Thursday.
Gudbranson has missed five consecutive games with the injury and has only seen action in four contests this season. He has yet to pick up a point and has five hits and six PIM. The Blue Jackets recalled Luca Del Bel Belluz in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Ruled out of weekend games•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Remains out for Wednesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Not playing Tuesday•