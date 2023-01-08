Gudbranson recorded two shots, three hits, a blocked shot and two PIM in Saturday's shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran blueliner hasn't picked up a point in nine straight games and has just one goal and eight points in 37 games on the season, but Gudbranson wasn't brought to Columbus for his offense. Over those last nine games, he's piled up 13 PIM, 17 hits and 21 blocked shots, and his minus-4 rating isn't even too bad considering the Blue Jackets won only two of those contests.