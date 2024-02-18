Gudbranson logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Gudbranson had an undisclosed injury in Friday's practice, but he didn't miss a game. He's racked up three helpers over his last two contests and now has 17 points through 49 outings. That matches his career-best production from 78 games in 2021-22 with the Flames, so there's a good chance the 32-year-old sets a new high-water mark this season. He's added 53 hits, 114 blocked shots, 55 PIM, 50 shots on net and a minus-11 rating while seeing time in a bottom-four role for much of the campaign.