Gudbranson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Gudbranson has three points over six games since he returned from a hip injury. The 34-year-old defenseman has reclaimed a significant shutdown role on the blue line for Columbus, and he should be a regular in the lineup as long as he avoids further injuries. He's produced three points, 11 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 10 outings this season.