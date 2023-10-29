Gudbranson (lower body) is questionable for Monday's matchup with Dallas, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gudbranson, who didn't practice Sunday, will be re-evaluated prior to Monday's contest to determine his availability. He has been credited with 10 shots on goal, seven hits and 26 blocked shots in eight games this season. If Gudbranson can't play against the Stars, Adam Boqvist or Andrew Peeke could draw into the lineup.