Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudbranson (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday versus Washington, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson missed four games with the injury. He is without a point in two games this season. Look for Jake Christiansen to come out of the lineup with the return of Gudbranson.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Remains out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Leaves with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Nabs assist in 800th game•