Gudbranson (illness) will be back in the lineup Sunday against the Panthers, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Gudbranson will return to action following a three-game absence. He has accounted for two goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 21 hits across 26 contests this campaign. Gudbranson will replace Andrew Peeke in the lineup.