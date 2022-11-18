Gudbranson registered two assists in a 6-4 win against Montreal on Thursday.

Gudbranson had been held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games. He has five assists in 15 contests this season. With Columbus missing defensemen Jake Bean (shoulder), Zach Werenski (shoulder), Adam Boqvist (foot) and Nick Blankenburg (ankle), Gudbranson has been asked to play a huge role. He logged 27:06 of ice time in a 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday and 25:55 Thursday.