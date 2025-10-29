Gudbranson (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson sat out Tuesday's game against the Sabres after experiencing hip soreness during warmups, and he'll remain sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. Jake Christiansen will remain in the lineup Wednesday, while Gudbranson's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Blues.