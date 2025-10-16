Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Remains out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudbranson won't play against Colorado on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
It will be Gudbranson's second straight game on the shelf. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday versus Tampa Bay. Gudbranson might serve on the third pairing once he's healthy.
