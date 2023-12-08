Gudbranson (illness) has been ruled out versus St. Louis on Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatchreports.
Gudbranson was mired in a five-match pointless streak prior to his three-game absence. As such, the majority of fantasy players probably aren't anxiously awaiting the blueliner's return to action. Andrew Peeke figures to remain in the lineup with Gudbranson shelved.
