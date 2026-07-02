Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Returning to Columbus

Gudbranson signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Gudbranson has spent the past four years in Columbus, but he's missed significant time due to injuries in the last two seasons. After making a career-low 16 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in 37 regular-season games last year and recorded a goal, two assists, 64 blocked shots, 45 hits and 19 PIM while averaging 17:46 of ice time. He'll return to the Blue Jackets on a one-year contract but will have to showcase more durability if he hopes to put himself back on the fantasy radar.