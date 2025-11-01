default-cbs-image
Gudbranson (hip) won't play Saturday against the Blues and Sunday versus the Islanders, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Gudbranson has already missed two games this week with the injury. The 33-year-old blueliner has five hits and one blocked shot in four appearances this season. The Blue Jackets recalled Dustin Mayo on Thursday to occupy a depth role on the roster.

