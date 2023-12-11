Gudbranson will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety after he was the aggressor in an incident with Florida's Nick Cousins on Sunday.
Gudbranson racked up 29 PIM -- including a game misconduct in the third period -- and an assist in Sunday's loss to Florida. The 31-year-old has 10 points, 42 PIM and 66 blocked shots through 27 games. If he receives a suspension, he'll miss at least Thursday's game against Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Remains unavailable against Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Still under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Game-time decision•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Dishes pair of helpers•