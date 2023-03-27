Gubdranson suffered a separated shoulder that will sideline him for six weeks, the team announced Monday.

Gudbranson's recovery timeline means he will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. As such, the 31-year-old blueliner will finish the year having registered one goal and 12 assists in 70 games while averaging 21:18 of ice time. Despite logging career-high minutes this season, it didn't translate into points, missing the 15-point mark for the 11th time in his 12-year career.