Gudbranson (lower body) is expected to play versus Dallas on Monday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gudbranson will avoid missing any games after being limited to just 16:49 of ice time against the Islanders on Saturday, his fewest minutes of the season. Considering the blueliner has never reached the 20-point mark in his 13-year NHL career, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise he has yet to write his name on the scoresheet this season.