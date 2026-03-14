Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Sitting out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudbranson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson will miss his third straight game after being labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Egor Zamula will draw in on the third pairing against his former team. Gudbranson's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.
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