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Gudbranson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson will miss his third straight game after being labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Egor Zamula will draw in on the third pairing against his former team. Gudbranson's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.

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