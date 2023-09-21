Gudbranson (shoulder) was on the ice for Thursday's practice at Blue Jackets camp, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gudbranson worked alongside newcomer Ivan Provorov, which could be a glimpse at a new pairing this season, though it is early in camp. The 31-year-old Gudbranson's 2022-23 campaign ended with a separated shoulder in March after he produced 13 points, 119 hits, 137 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 70 contests. He'll likely be a regular in the Blue Jackets' lineup as a bottom-four defenseman this season.