Gudbranson (upper body) is good to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Philadelphia, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Gudbranson missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders because of the injury. He has three assists in 13 games this season. He'll likely serve on the third pairing with Jake Christiansen on Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Leaves Thursday's contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Won't miss time to begin year•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Signs four-year deal with Columbus•