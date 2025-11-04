Gudbranson (hip) will not be in the lineup to face the Flames on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson is with the team for its four-game road trip, which is certainly a step in the right direction for the defenseman. The Jackets are also at risk of missing Denton Mateychuk (undisclosed) against Calgary, which means Dysin Mayo could be in line to make his season debut. Once given the all-clear, the veteran Gudbranson should slot into the third pairing, where he'll feature as more of a shutdown defender than an offensive dynamo.