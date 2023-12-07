Gudbranson (illness) did not travel to New York and will miss Thursday's clash with the Islanders, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gudbranson will be shelved for the second consecutive contest due to his illness. The blueliner is pointless in his last five games while registering seven shots, 11 blocks and six hits. The Ottawa native has never reached the 20-point threshold in his NHL career but could get there this year considering he is already at nine points through 26 contests.