Gudbranson sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's game versus the Kings and will not return.

Gudbranson was hit into the boards by Artemi Panarin in the first period and did not come back into the game, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site. The 34-year-old Gudbranson logged two shots and one hit in 5:02 of ice time prior to departing. Columbus will play in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, so Gudbranson should be considered questionable, at best, for that matchup at this time.