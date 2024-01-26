Gudbranson notched a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Gudbranson got on the scoresheet against his old team with the secondary helper on Alexandre Texier's second-period marker. This was was Gudbranson's second assist over nine games in January. The big defenseman has 14 points through 43 outings, which is already better than the 13 points he had in 70 contests a year ago. He's added 45 shots on net, 39 hits, 108 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-15 rating in 2023-24.