Watch Now:

Gudbranson received a one-game suspension after his role as the aggressor in an incident with Florida's Nick Cousins.

Gudbranson racked up 29 PIM -- including a game misconduct -- during Sunday's game against the Panthers. He'll now miss Thursday's game against Toronto and be eligible to return Saturday against the Devils. The 31-year-old has 10 points in 27 games this season.

More News