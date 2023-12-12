Gudbranson received a one-game suspension after his role as the aggressor in an incident with Florida's Nick Cousins.
Gudbranson racked up 29 PIM -- including a game misconduct -- during Sunday's game against the Panthers. He'll now miss Thursday's game against Toronto and be eligible to return Saturday against the Devils. The 31-year-old has 10 points in 27 games this season.
