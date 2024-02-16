Gudbranson suffered an undisclosed injury during Friday's practice but might still be able to play Saturday against San Jose, Blue Jackets radio host Dylan Tyrer reports.

Gudbranson has three goals, 15 points, 55 PIM, 52 hits and 114 blocks in 48 games this season. If the 32-year-old isn't available Saturday, then Andrew Peeke will likely draw into the lineup. Ivan Provorov's (undisclosed) status is also undetermined for Saturday's contest, so it's possible Columbus will need to recall a defenseman from the minors.