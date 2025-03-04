Gudbranson (shoulder) is not expected back until sometime in April, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Tuesday.
Gudbranson has started skating, but his shoulder needs time to heal fully after surgery back in October. At this point, the defenseman might not even play in 10 regular-season contests this year and will be hoping his teammates can hold onto at least a wild-card spot and make the postseason.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Skates before practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Not close to returning•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Begins skating Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Out indefinitely following surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Likely to miss time•