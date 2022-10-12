Gudbranson (lower body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Gudbranson dealt with a lower-body injury late in the preseason, but it won't cost him regular-season games. The 30-year-old defenseman begins his Blue Jackets career in a third-pairing role alongside Jake Bean. Gudbranson will add a physical presence, but a repeat of his 17-point campaign from a year ago is not likely.