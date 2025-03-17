Gudbranson (shoulder) won't play in Monday's game against the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson is expected to return to game action soon, but he'll remain on injured reserve for at least one more matchup. His next chance to return will be Thursday against the Panthers, while Jack Johnson will remain in the lineup Monday since Gudbranson and Jake Christiansen (upper body) remain sidelined.