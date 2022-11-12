Gudbranson (upper body) will not play Saturday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Columbus Dispatch.
Gudbranson was injured in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Philadelphia, but coach Brad Larsen said that while Gudbranson was day-to-day, he would not play Saturday. The Blue Jackets are really hurting on the blue line, as Zach Werenski (shoulder) is gone for the season, and Nick Blankenburg (ankle) is out 6-8 weeks after injuries Thursday. Columbus recalled rookies Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen and veteran Gavin Bayreuther from AHL Cleveland, to play Saturday.
