Gudbranson (upper body) will not play Saturday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Columbus Dispatch.

Gudbranson was injured in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Philadelphia, but coach Brad Larsen said that while Gudbranson was day-to-day, he would not play Saturday. The Blue Jackets are really hurting on the blue line, as Zach Werenski (shoulder) is gone for the season, and Nick Blankenburg (ankle) is out 6-8 weeks after injuries Thursday. Columbus recalled rookies Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen and veteran Gavin Bayreuther from AHL Cleveland, to play Saturday.