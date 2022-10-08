Gudbranson (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Capitals, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Coach Brad Larsen said that the injury is a minor one and that Gudbranson will be ready to go Wednesday against the Hurricanes. He picked up 17 points through 78 games with Calgary last season.
