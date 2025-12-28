Gardner posted a 28-save shutout in WHL Saskatoon's 4-0 win over Regina on Sunday.

This was Gardner's second shutout of the season. He's done okay this year, but not as good as he did in the previous two campaigns. He's at a 13-8-3 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 27 appearances. He's earned nine shutouts in his WHL career and is one away from matching his total from the 2024-25 regular season.