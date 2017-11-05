Carlsson (upper body) was removed from the injured reserve list Sunday.

The 20-year-old blueliner hasn't played since sustaining the injury during an Oct. 13 tilt against the Rangers. Prior to that, Carlsson was simply a depth defenseman, registering just one assist in four games. It is unclear whether he will suit up for Sunday's contest.

