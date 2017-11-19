Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Bounces back to minors
Carlsson was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday after being recalled earlier in the day.
The young Swede's recall was apparently made for the sole purpose of practicing with the NHL squad Sunday, but he'll return to the AHL to continue playing in games.
