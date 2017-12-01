Carlsson was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

The Swedish defenseman has been chronically shuffled about the organization's ranks in order for him to get as much playing time as possible. Carlsson packs plenty of promise as the Blue Jackets' first-round (29th overall) draft selection from 2015, but he's probably not worth storing in redraft leagues while he lacks a consistent NHL role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories