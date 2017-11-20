Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Called up by Columbus
Carlsson was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
This is the 20-year-old's third stint with the main club this season, and he's played eight games total. He was a first-round pick in 2015, so Carlsson may be a part of the team's future. Right now he's more of a "Quad A" type player, to borrow a phrase from baseball.
