Carlsson was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

This is the 20-year-old's third stint with the main club this season, and he's played eight games total. He was a first-round pick in 2015, so Carlsson may be a part of the team's future. Right now he's more of a "Quad A" type player, to borrow a phrase from baseball.

