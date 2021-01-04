Carlsson (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to practice Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

With many teams opening up camp, the "unfit to practice" line has been flung around frequently, and it has usually referred to players who have not yet fulfilled quarantine requirements. Whether that's the case with Carlsson remains to be seen, as no official clarification was given for his absence. He'll compete for a third-pairing role on Columbus' blue line once cleared to participate.