Carlsson cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to AHL Cleveland.
The 2015 first-round pick (29th overall) didn't suit up for any of the Blue Jackets' first 16 games. Carlsson will be a fixture in the lineup for AHL Cleveland, and top-four minutes will be better for his development.
