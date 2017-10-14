Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Exits Friday's game with injury
Carlsson left Friday's win over the Rangers in the third period with an undisclosed injury and did not return, Sportsnet reports.
He ended up playing less than 10 minutes on the night, recording one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot with a minus-1 rating. More details about the injury should be made available soon, but with the Jackets playing again Saturday in Minnesota, expect Carlsson to cede his spot on the bottom pairing to Scott Harrington for at least one game.
